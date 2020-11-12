Live Preview: Nordoff Robbins 'The Stars Come Out To Sing At Christmas' Livestream Announced

For the first time ever, the much-loved Nordoff Robbins Carol Service will be virtual, as they continue the legacy of this special event bringing family, friends and supporters together. Hosted by music’s most loved legend, Nile Rodgers, this year’s service will bring Christmas to you at home, with special appearances from a star-studded line-up across the world.

This year has been a challenge for everybody and so a host of the biggest stars are coming together to spread much needed Christmas cheer and raise valuable funds for Nordoff Robbins Music Therapy, a charity that is important to every single artist involved.

As performers provide the classic Christmas carols, share their holiday messages and bring some festive surprises along the way, viewers at home are encouraged to enjoy their own Christmas celebrations and most importantly, are invited to donate at any point during the virtual concert. All proceeds will go to Nordoff Robbins Music Therapy, the UK’s largest independent music therapy charity, who are dedicated to enriching the lives of people affected by life limiting illness, isolation or disability through music.

The appearances will come from across the globe - including the stars’ homes, the famous Abbey Road Studios and in keeping with the traditional service from previous years, the choir will be filmed from St Luke’s Church in Chelsea. Get yourself ready for an evening of Christmas carols, readings, festive messages and spectacular musical performances - the perfect way to close this year.

Don't miss out on this one off free concert, Priority Tickets are available here now.

Look out for performances from Sir Rod Stewart, Robbie Williams, Saving Grace featuring Robert Plant and Suzi Dian, Alexis Ffrench, Mica Paris and Friederike Krum, plus incredible readings by Bill Nighy, Lily James, Noma Dumezweni, Kwame Kwei-Armah OBE and Freddie Fox.

Who will be joined by Sir Cliff Richard, Roger Daltrey of The Who, Florence Welch, Jack Savoretti, OneRepublic, Freya Ridings, Kaiser Chiefs, James Dean Bradfield from Manic Street Preachers, Simple Minds, Rebecca Ferguson, and The Script’s Danny O’Donoghue.

Music giant Sir Rod Stewart, one of the best-selling artists of all time with ten Number 1 albums to his name, will perform his version of ‘Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas’. The classic first penned in 1944 by Hugh Martin and Ralph Blane and introduced by Judy Garland.

Sir Rod Stewart says: “The power of music is limitless and I'm proud to be a part of this year's Carol Service. Nordoff Robbins Music Therapy's work has been life-changing for so many - people with life limiting illnesses, disabilities and those who are vulnerable and isolated. I’ll be bringing holiday cheer on 15th December and if you can, give generously to ensure this important work continues.”

Robbins Music Therapy welcome SSE as partner for the event, alonngside Scala Radio as their media partner for a second year running. Joining Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited as a funding partner and Modern English Digital as digital partner. ‘The Stars Come Out To Sing At Christmas’ is free to watch on Tuesday 15th December, at 19:00 GMT here .

- - -

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.