Live Preview: #NeverGiveUp G-SHOCK SESSIONS Hosted By Jamz Supernova

G-SHOCK and CODE + CULTURE announce the second installment of SESSIONS taking place tomorrow at 7pm, foregrounding the artistic flight paths of UK creatives who've resisted convention and blazed the trail in their respective fields.

Continuing on from their successful first instalment which saw Ashley Walters impart his wisdom, SESSIONS' 'Never Give Up' ethos is realized once again with a slate of new guest speakers delivering unique and inspiring insights into how they pushed through external forces and reached their goals, overcoming social, cultural and institutional barriers

There's no one more qualified to lead the conversation than venerated DJ, producer and tastemaker Jamz Supernova, who has guided, co-signed and mentored Next Gen musicians and creatives through her show on Radio 1Xtra, Future Bounce label and DIY Handbook podcast which forms the basis of the upcoming SESSION.

Joining Jamz for an in-depth 'How To...' discussion is acclaimed DJ/Producer Toddla T, Zimbabwean-English actor Percelle Ascott, writer Otegha Uwagba, rounded off with a kinetic live showcase by Future Bounce artist Sola.

Places are very limited and will be chosen by ballot.

To apply for tickets, sign up HERE ...

