Live Preview: Ministry Of Sound Classical 'Three Decades Of Dance'

The next event in The O2’s Welcome Back Shows series has been announced today with Ministry of Sound Classical confirmed and set to play The O2 arena on Saturday 13th of November 2021.

The event which is the largest yet in the Classical shows history, will mark the 30th anniversary celebrations of the world’s most iconic dance brand.

Ministry of Sound Classical will feature the 50-piece London Concert Orchestra and special guest DJs including legendary DJ Paul Oakenfold, who played the opening night of the South London club in 1991 and has been a mainstay at Ministry of Sound ever since.

"I've been a part of Ministry of Sound from the day it opened when I was the resident DJ every Friday. I also mixed one of the early compilations called The Sessions. And I still work there to this day." Oakenfold fondly reminisced.

"It's one of the greatest nightclubs in the world. I'm really looking forward to being part of their 30th birthday party at the O2."

Joining forces witth some of the most talented players in classical music to create a unique Ministry of Sound take on what an orchestral performance can be. The full 50-piece orchestra will performing iconic dance classics rearranged and reinterpreted for 2021. Dance anthems as you have never heard them before.

The event joins The Welcome Back Series alongside Burna Boy's 'Twice As Tall' concert on the 27th of August and UK comedian Mo Gilligan + Friends ‘The Black British Takeover’ event which is already confirmed for 8th of December 2021.

Starting in August, the series will feature a diverse line up of headline artists and performers showcasing the very best of British and International acts.

