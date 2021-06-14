Live Preview: MARINA Announces 'Ancient Dreams In A Modern Land' Tour Dates

Marina has today annnounced her 'Ancient Dreams In A Modern Land' tour dates, commencing on February 2nd, 2022 at San Francisco's 'The Masonic.

Back on the road touring the US early March 2022 with dates in NYC on February 25th and Los Angeles on March 9th amongst a host of others before then heading to Europe for a run of dates in May 2022, including mutliple shows in the U.K.

The tour announcement comes as extremely welcome news for her devoted fanbase In every interview that Marina Diamandis gave in 2019 – her most recent to date, except for one that she gave to Vogue in late 2020 and the one that she managed to sneak in the New York Times last week – she talked about feeling like she was ready to quit the music industry. Cue the devastation, the burning buildings, the twitter outrage.

As it turns out, Marina didn’t altogether quit the music industry: she dropped the Diamonds moniker and spent the past year reclaiming her sense of self. A wise choice, given her natural instinct for songwriting and her lion-like resilience (we’ve heard a great story that involved a Virgin Records ad, a search for the next One Direction, and a girl dressed in drag). For her first act of self-reclamation, Marina released ‘Love + Fear’ in 2019, a dual-part record inspired by the elemental philosophy of psychiatrist Elizabeth Kübler-Ross.

Now, Marina returns with her fifth studio album, ‘Ancient Dreams In A Modern Land’, a 10-track wonder that is a more mature and eclectic take on her gloriously femme and thundering electro-pop. The record opens with the carnivalesque and neo-classical: title-track ‘Ancient Dreams…’ is infused with dry, desert landscapes and sounds that are earthy and elemental. Marina attributes these colour compositions, her choice of rich magentas and blossoming greens to classical portrait artist John William Godard, a strong inspiration on the visual element of this project.

Marina makes a strong case for embracing a change of trajectory: in life, music and art. There is something to be said for the Art Of Quitting. Or at least detaching ourselves from the things in life that no longer bring us joy.

- - -

'Ancient Dreams In A Modern Land' Tour Dates:

February 2022

2 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic

5 - Portland, OR - Keller Auditorium

7 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre

11 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre

14 - Minneapolis, MN - Orpheum Theatre

15 - Chicago, IL - Chicago Theatre

17 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore

18 - Toronto, ON - Rebel

19 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

21 - Boston, MA - Orpheum Theatre

22 - Philadelphia, PA - Metropolitan Opera House

24 - Washington, DC - The Anthem

25 - New York, NY - Terminal 5

28 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

March 2022

1 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

3 - Houston, TX - Bayou Bend Collection and Gardens

4 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater

5 - Dallas, TX - Venue TBA

9 - Los Angeles, CA - Performance Venue at Hollywood Park

May 2022

9 – Copenhagen, Denmark - Vega

12 - The Hague, Netherlands - Amare

14 – Brussels, Belgium - La Madeleine

15 – Paris, France - Bataclan

17 – Edinburgh, United Kingdom - Corn Exchange

20 – Manchester, United Kingdom - O2 Apollo

21 – Leeds, United Kingdom - Refectory

22 - London, United Kingdom - O2 Brixton Academy

25 – Dublin, Ireland - Olympia

- - -

- - -