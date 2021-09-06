Live Preview: Madison Beer 'Life Support' U.K Concert Dates Announced

Madison Beer has announced a run of UK live shows for 2022, kicking things off with two nights at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire in London on the 12th and 13th of April before the tour bus moves on to Manchester Academy, O2 Institute Birmingham, Dublin's Olympia, Belfast's Ulster Hall and O2 Academy Glasgow.

On O2? Secure your Priority Tickets this Wednesday 9th of June from 10.00am BST here .

No stranger to centre stage, having started her musical journey at a mere 12 years of age. Madison first came into the spotlight in 2012 after Justin Bieber tweeted about her cover of the Etta James classic ‘At Last’.

Bieber is reported to have played an instrumental part in signing the then 13-year-old to Island Records, and into a deal with his manager Scooter Braun. Releasing a handful of singles under this partnership, she quickly realised her voice wasn’t being heard the way she wanted.

It's a voice she’s learnt to rely on and trust over these past ten years. Whether she’s transforming trauma into lyrics she can belt out on stage, making the final call on which track becomes a single or giving herself a pep talk on days when it seems like the world is against her, Madison channels everything into her music.

“I have a very big voice that I use, and I know when to use it,” she explains, discussing the power she’s earned through her previous struggles to manifest her vision into reality. “I know what I’m saying and that feels really good… I realised that it’s my career, it’s my face and my name and I have to be proud of everything I’m doing.”

New album 'Life Support' is out now, of which all 17 tracks are co-written and co-produced by Beer herself. It's a record that sifts through her decade-long rise, while pointing to an illustrious future.

Cover star of Clash Issue 118, Madison told us how it feels to manifest her dreams in our recent interview . Being able to perform these songs to fans is what Madison describes as coming full circle;

“It’s honestly the most meaningful part of it all,” she reveals, “I really sat in the room creating [these songs] and now I’m on a stage with thousands of people singing it back to me, it’s so fulfilling.”

Indeed, the 21 year old has leapt forward after her last visit to the UK back in 2017, where she played three intimate sold out shows at Hoxton Square Bar & Kitchen all on one Sunday afternoon.

Looking back in retrospect, she reminisces; "I felt like I was not worthy of all these kids coming to my show," she laughs, "It was so crazy."

Having now fully established herself as a leading light in the pop landscape, Madison is a resilient and divisive pop star, one who is running towards the future while therapising her past.

Madison Beer 'Life Support' European Tour Dates

March 28th - Madrid, Spain - La Riviera

March 29th - Barcelona, Spain - Razz 1

March 31st - Rome, Italt - Orion

April 1st - Milan, Italy - Fabrique

April 3rd - Zurich, Switzerland - X-TRA

April 4th - Munich, Germany - Backstage Werk

April 6th - Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp

April 7th - Cologne, Germany - Live Music Hall

April 9th - Brussels, Belgium - La Madeleine

April 10th Paris, France - Olympia

April 12th, London, UK - O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire

April 13th - London, UK - O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire

April 14th - Manchester, UK - Manchester Academy

April 16th - Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute

April 18th - Dublin, Ireland - Olympia Theatre

Apriil 19th - Belfast, UK - Ulster Hall

April 20th - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy

April 22nd - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg

April 23rd - Berlin, Germany - Metropol

April 24th - Hanover, Germany - Capitol

April 26th - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio

April 27th - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryhuset Klubeen

April 28th - Oslo, Norway - Vulkan

