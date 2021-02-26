Live Preview: London Grammar Announce UK Tour Dates For November '21

London Grammar have announced details of their 2021 UK Tour plans with dates scheduled in for November.

Commencing with a date at the O2 Academy Birmingham on November 5th, the tour bus rolls onto O2 Academy, Glasgow on November 6th and the O2 Victoria Warehouse. Manchester on November 9th.

Before heading back to the big smoke for their largest headline show to date at London's Alexandra Palace on November 13th.

Secure your tickets now via Ticketmaster here . Tour anouncements land in the wake of London Grammar sharing new single 'Lose Your Head' alongside details of their incoming studio album.

The synth pop group have taken their time over the project, with new album 'Californian Soil' set to be released on April 9th via Ministry Of Sound.

The full tracklisting is available, with London Grammar sharing this alongside a brand new single.

Pointed, precise electronic pop music, 'Lose Your Head' is dominated by that peerless Hannah Reid vocal.

The production touches on club flavours, and comes complete with some assistance from Domino artist George FitzGerald.

Hannah Reid comments: "'Lose Your Head' is about power and control in relationships. The lyrics are quite dark, but I wanted to show the song in an upbeat way..."

Zhang + Knight directed the stunning visualiser - check it out below.

