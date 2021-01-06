Live Preview: Little Simz Announces Largest UK Tour To Date

Little Simz new album 'Sometimes I Might Be Introvert' will land on September 3rd, and it's already shaping up to be one of the year's key albums.

Detailed as a 19-track odyssey, expectations are high for this to be a seminal body of work. Hot on the heels of the album, Simz has today announced her biggest national tour to date.

Starting November 25th at the O2 Institute in Birmingham before taking in a spree of cities around the U.K including Glasgow, Dublin, Manchester, Brighton and more.

Culminating with a finale concert at O2 Academy Brixton in December. Following the interval on live music, demand for tickets is set to be exceptional.

New single 'Woman' is a fantastic piece of creativity, offsetting Simz' hard-hitting lyricism with soulful vocals from guest (and long-time Clash favourite) Cleo Sol.

A superb return, it pushes Simz into a fresh space, while Cleo's vocals are simply a delight. Little Simz says of the collaboration...

“I love it when I see women doing their thing and looking flawless; I’m here for that! It’s empowering, it’s inspiring; I wanted to say thank you and I wanted to celebrate them.”

The visuals for 'Woman' take things up a notch, with a deluxe feel that underlines the sheer ambition of Little Simz' work.

Little Simz U.K Tour November/December 2021

26th, O2 Institute, Birmingham

27th, O2 Academy, Newcastle

28th O2 Academy, Glasgow

30th The Academy, Dublin

2nd, O2 Academy, Bristol

6th. Rock City, Nottingham

7th, Albert Hall, Manchester

8th, LCR UEA, Norwich

10th, Dome, Brighton

12th, University Great Hall, Cardiff

13th, Corn Exchange, Cambridge

14th, O2 Academy, Liverpool

16th, O2 Academy Brixton, London

