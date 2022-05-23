Live Preview: Justin Bieber Announces Additional European Live Dates For 2023

Justin Bieber will play a flurry of UK and European shows in 2023.

The pop icon has only just announced plans for a 52 date North American tour, which kicks off in San Diego on February 18th.

On O2 or Virgin Media? Secure your Priority Tickets tomorrow Wednesday 25th May from 8:30am HERE ahead of the general sale.

His 2022 plans continue with shows in South America, South Africa, and the Middle East, before taking in Australia and New Zealand.

Justin Bieber then hits Europe in the opening weeks of 2023, hitting Glasgow's OVO Hydro on February 8th, before playing Aberdeen, Birmingham, Manchester, Sheffield & Dublin.

London fans are treated to four nights at The O2 Arena - February 13th, 14th, 16th & 17th.

Justin Bieber comments: “We’ve been working hard to create the best show we’ve ever done, and we can’t wait to share it with fans around the world. I’ll see you soon...”

Linking up with Don Toliver link up on new single 'Honest', it's the pop icon's first full official single since 'Ghost', the grand finale to his multi-platinum album experience 'Justice'.

Teasing fans with 'I Feel Funny' this week, Bieber now serves out the main course alongside its neat video. 'Honest' is a pulsating return, with the pop icon sparring alongside rap hero Don Toliver.

Cole Bennett shoots the video, and it's high-octane approach matches the pumped up track. Justin Bieber and Don Toliver chase each other on sno-mobiles, the woods racing past as the song pivots from beat to beat. A breakneck experience, you can check it out below.

PRIORITY TICKETS:

Catch Justin Bieber at the following U.K shows:

Feb 8th Glasgow OVO Hydro

Feb 11th Aberdeen P&J Live

Feb 13th London The O2 Arena

Feb 14th London The O2 Arena

Feb 16th London The O2 Arena

Feb 17th London The O2 Arena

Feb 22th Birmingham Resorts World Arena

Feb 23rd Birmingham Resorts World Arena

Feb 25th Manchester AO Arena

Feb 26th Sheffield Utilita Arena

Feb 28th Dublin, 3 Arena

4th March Manchester AO Arena

