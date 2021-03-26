Live Preview: Jungle Announce 2021 UK Headline Tour Dates

Jungle follow up new album announcement 'Loving In Stereo' due on August 13th, with news of a global tour for 2021.

Including two headline dates at O2 Academy Brixton and date at Victoria Warehouse in Manchester.

Secure your Priority Tickets for Jungle's UK Tour Dates in advance this Tuesday 30th March via O2 Music ahead of the general release.

Tickets are on-sale here from 10:00am GMT tomorrow.

The band's third studio album to date, it finds the production duo exploring new arenas, working with fresh collaborators.

Out on August 13th, 'Loving In Stereo' is led by grandiose new single 'Keep Moving', with its swirling strings recalling a Morricone theme.

The vocals are sheer falsetto soul, while the songwriting incorporates club tropes in a distinctly different setting.

Jungle are universe constructors, their creative direction knows no bounds and choreography is at the heart of all their endeavours.

Recorded at the Church, 'Keep Moving' comes equipped with a dynamic new video.

Tune in now...

- - -

- - -

Jungle 2021 Tour Dates

September 1st, O2 Academy Brixton, UK

September 2nd, O2 Academy Brixton, UK

September 17th, Mancester Victoria Warehouse, UK

October 3rd, Big Night Live Boston MA, USA

October 4th, The Anthem, Washington DC, USA

October 5th, The Fillmore, Philadelphia, USA

October 7th, Avant Gardner, NYC, USA

October 9th, Mtelus Montral, Canada

October 12th, Queen Elizabeth Theatre, Toronto, Canada

October 16th, Riviera Theatre, Chicago, USA

October 17th, Palace Theatre, St Paul, USA

October 19th, Ogden Theatre, Denver, USA

October 22nd, Moore Theate Seattle, USA

October 23rd, Crystal Ballroom, Portland, USA

October 26th, Fox Theatre, Oakland, USA

October 29th, The Greek Theatre, LA, USA

January 27th. Le Zenith de Paris, Paris, France

January 28th, Live Music Hall. Cologne, Germany

January 29th, Forest National, Bruxelles, Belgium

January 31st, Paradiso, Amsterdam, Netherlands

February 1st, Paradiso, Amsterdam, Netherlands

February 3rd, Markthalle, Hamburg, Germany

February 4th, Huxleys Berlin, Germany

- - -

Photo Credit: Anna Victoria Best

