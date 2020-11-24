Live Preview: Jess Glynne 2021 Tour Dates

North Londoner, Jess Glynne has had a meteroric and well documented rise since we first met on these pages back in 2014.

With a growing catalogue of hit records now amassed, Jess. has grown accustomed to packing arenas but shines as bright in a more intimate setting.

No doubt the lack of live concerts this summer has also left Jess's fans on tender hooks awaiting her return to the stage.

With the interval on gigs hopefully now drawing to a close, Jess has announced her 2021 tour dates. Taking in venues around the U.K next summer.

This Friday 27th October CLASH will also host a curated O2 monthly mix from Jess Glynne on our CLASH Radio Show, tune in here .

Priority Tickets for O2 customers will be available here tomorrow Wednesday 25th November at 9:00am, 48hrs ahead of the general release.

Tickets go on general sale this Friday November 27th.

