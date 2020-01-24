Live Preview: Jess Bays At NT's Loft In East London

Clash radio show host and all round superstar Jess Bays returns to London for an intimate 5 hour set at NT's loft for a daytime affair on Sunday 6th December from 12:00 - 17:00pm.

Hotly tipped by DJ Mag as 'One to Watch', Jess has been one of 2020's rising stars with an unstoppable release schedule and regular rotations on BBC Radio 1 and BBC Introducing.

A recurring cover artist and leading light for Spotify's viral playlists: UK House Music & New Dance Revolution earned Jess a spot in the coveted Spotify Viral Chart.

Racked up over 300,000 monthly listeners, the future is bright.

Join Jess on Sunday 6th December at NT's loft for a half marathon like 5hr set. Not to be missed if you can make it down.

Sign up for advance priority tickets here .

