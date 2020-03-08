Live Preview: James Organ Livestream From Secret Location

Livepool's James Organ has been on the ascendency of late.

Following his residency at clubland institution of the North 'Circus'. Releases out on Knee Deep In Sound and Sasha's Late Night Earth imprint earned regular spins from Pete Tong, Danny Howard and the Radio1 Dance faithful.

Latest release 'Secrets' ft Pablo:Rita taken from forthcoming EP out via Crosstown Rebels, sees James teaming up on a more soulful flex.

With dubby minimal melodies, vocal line and infectious lead bassline the lead single feels particularly timely, accompanied by an intoxicating remix supplied by Dennis Cruz.

This Thursday James Organ will be live streaming from a beautifully tranquil location, via Crosstown Rebels and Clash.

Tune in over on Facebook this Thursday from 17:00 right here .

- - -

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.