Live Preview: Harry Styles Announces Rescheduled 2022 Tour With New Stadium Dates Added

Harry Styles has launched plans for a stadium tour.

The colossal dates stretch across Summer '22 and include shows in the UK, Ireland, and throughout mainland Europe.

The support slots look tasty, too - UK fans get Mitski, Arlo Parks plays the Dublin show, while Wolf Alice tackle those European dates.

Tickets for the 2020 UK arena tour dates will be refunded, and receive priority access to the 2022 pre-sale so nobody should be missing out.

Harry Styles plays Glasgow on June 11th, then Manchester on June 18th; he'll performing in Wembley Stadium on June 18th, before hitting Dublin's Aviva Stadium on June 22nd.

Secure your Priority Tickets for the Glasgow, Manchester and London dates this Wednesday 26th January via O2 from 9:00am HERE ahead of the general sale.

Tune in now...

- - -

- - -

UK based fans can catch Harry Styles at the following shows:

June

11 Glasgow Ibrox Stadium

15 Manchester Emirates Old Trafford

18 London Wembley Stadium

22 Dublin Aviva Stadium

- - -