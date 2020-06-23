Live Preview: Griff Announces Two Headline Dates In October

With a perfect blend of sharp lyricism, minimal beats and exquisitely braided vocals, Griff is at the forefront of a new wave of pop music.

Far more than a singer-songwriter, the 18-year-old has constructed every aspect of her developing empire herself, from producing and art-directing, to sewing her own costumes from curtains.

Her music, still blossoming, captures the issues of her generation, with track ‘Mirror Talk’ contending with self-perception, and ‘Good Stuff’ exploring how hard it is to say goodbye to the kids her family fostered growing up.

The UK star has enjoyed a stellar 12 months, fronting a high profile Disney ad campaign over Christmas and claiming a Top Five spot on the BBC Sound Of 2021 poll.

Earlier this month, Griff fought off competition from Pa Salieu and Rina Sawayama to be named the winner of this year's Brit Rising Star award. Essentially an evolution of the Critics Choice award, it's served as an industry co-sign that has launched the careers of Adele to Celeste, via Sam Fender to name but a few.

Picking up the gong, Griff commented: "In my head I'm still screaming from the phone call when I found out. It's honestly such a miracle: how on earth did we manage to win a BRIT and break through during a pandemic?"

In the run up to her upcoming EP later this year, and in celebration of ‘Good Stuff’ making its way onto the Top 40, we had the chance to catch up with Griff to get to know her game plan. Read our full interview here .

Seizing that momentum, Griff has just announced a live date at Birmingham's O2 Institute 3 on the 25th of October and London headline show at Heaven on Wednesday 27th of October.

With the current demand for live music at an all-time high it's a safe bet to say tickets will fly out the door like hot cross buns this weekend.

Secure your Priority Tickets in advance this Wednesday 24th from 09:00 am GMT via O2 here .

- - - Griff 2021 Live Dates: 25th October 2021, Birmingham's O2 Institute 3 27th October 2021, London's Heaven - - - Tune in now...

Photo Credit: John Marshal

