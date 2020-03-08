Live Preview: Ghetts Conflict Of Interest 2021 Tour Dates Announced

Grime legend Ghetts today announced a string of 2021 dates supporting his paradigm-shifting album ‘Conflict of Interest’. The tour will commence at the tail end of the year, November 13th at The Academy in Dublin, concluding at London’s Roundhouse on November 20th.

Born and raised in the Newham, East London, Ghetts has demarcated the UK rap scene since his debut in 2005; he’s often been referred to as a forerunner in the proliferation of the genre. Mere weeks ago, Ghetts was locked in a chart battle for No.1: his third studio album ‘Conflict Of Interest’ eventually landed at No. 2, but Ghetts’ solidified his status as the pre-eminent MC in the game, finally transitioning to the realm of mass appeal with his major-label debut.

In our glowing review of the sprawling record, writer Jake Hawkes wrote:

“It’s a lengthy and ambitious project where brooding singles like the previously released ‘IC3’ (featuring Skepta) rub shoulders with the near seven-minute retrospective storytelling of ‘Autobiography’. ‘Autobiography’ really is the keystone of the whole album, an incredibly impressive track which manages to tell Ghetts’ life story so far without sacrificing the enjoyability of the track or the pace of the album…

It makes sense that, at 36 years old and with two kids, Ghetts is ready to look back on his life so far. Luckily for him (and us), that backwards glance has helped deliver his strongest album to date, and one of grime’s true classics.”

Renowned for his powerful, visceral live shows, this is the first time ‘Stageshow Donovan’ will embark upon a nationwide tour since his last in 2019. This will be an unmissable opportunity for fans to catch Ghetts performing tracks from his decade-and-a-half-deep catalogue plus new material from ‘Conflict Of Interest’.

O2 Priority Tickets are available from 10:00am GMT this morning here , ahead of general sale commencing this Friday 12th March.

Ghetts 2021 'Conflict Of Interest' Tour Dates:

13th November - Dublin, The Academy

14th November - Manchester, Albert Hall

17th November - Birmingham, O2 Institute

18th November - Bristol, SWX

20th November - London, Roundhouse

