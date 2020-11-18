Live Preview: Dua Lipa Studio 2054 Livestream Concert

Amidst a period of inflated anxieties and relentless news cycles, Dua Lipa offered us a visionary record which cut through the noise. We stan a self-isolation pop queen.

Now more than ever, music is proving to be an invaluable remedy for an uncertaint time. ‘Future Nostalgia’ has been that glittering, disco-infused pop funk record to chase all your worries away.

The artist’s eagerly anticipated sophomore album was met with high praise , emboldened by a transformative take on contemporary music. To think this viscerally bold production was almost undermined by a leak. Instead, the singer bounced back, bringing the release a week forward. It was a total power-play and it paid off.

Building on the triumph of the albums success, Dua has announced Studio 2054. A virtual extravaganza of epic proportions beaming around the world on Friday November 27th. Shot live in a garagantuan warehouse, the Studio 2054 livestream promises to be a celebration of the unconventional and unique.

Dua will move through custom built sets; surreal tv shows, roller discos, ecstatic raves, trashy rocker hangouts, voguing ballrooms and diva style dressing rooms. Accompanied by a cast of musicians, dancers, skaters, aerialists and acrobats, Dua will also be joined by a host of surprise superstar guests to deliver a euphoric blast of happiness and good times.

Tickets are reasonably priced at £11.99.

There is also a bundle option ticket at £15.00 including access to exclusive pre-show BTS footage and an invite to the afterparty joining Dua and DJs on the decks.

Tickets are on sale now

It seems like nothing is capable of uprooting Dua Lipa from her self-assured pop persona. Growth doesn’t always come naturally for artists but, like her music, Dua isn’t here to play. Now with the undeniable success that back to back smash hit albums can afford, Dua Lipa is a visionary to be reckoned with.

‘Boys Will Be Boys’ wasted no time in calling out a culture that forgoes men of taking responsibility for their actions. In a vivid anecdote, the singer describes the all too familiar protective instinct of slotting keys between your knuckles for the sake of self-defense.

‘Future Nostalgia’ is simply an essential self-isolation treat – honestly, make time with this album. You deserve it.

- - -

