Live Preview: Connie Constance Livestream From Metropolis Studios Weds 18th November

We are all missing live music desperately, the void created by our monthly CLASH Live shows at Metropolis packing Studio A to the rafters with music lovers has been sorely felt.

Ellesse and Metropolis Studios have announced a very special show to fill some of that void.

Tune in tomorrow night Wednesday 18th October for an incredible evening with Connie Constance airing from 20:00 GMT.

The intimate show is available to watch as a live stream right here , streamed in association with the good folks at Ellesse.

The songwriter's debut album 'English Rose' landed to critical acclaim, subsequently she's had time to shake up her methodologies.

The songwriter has launched her own label, Jump The Fence, embodying the independence running through her work.

Discussing the venture, she says it's “all about taking the risk, pushing yourself; having no fear and just going for it.”

Releasing 'Monty Python' start of the year announcing her lo-fi return in style. Deliberately raw, the sound of an artist unvarnished, allowing fans a full glimpse of her creativity.

Follow up single 'Costa del Margate' was flushed with the joys of a late Indian summer, a song about grabbing those moments of happiness while you can.

"'Costa del Margate', the honeymoon phase that you hope lasts forever. The race to the beach to create those nostalgic British summer memories of fish and chips and £2 99p ice creams."

Connie Constance's New EP 'The Butterfly Club' is out now and carries this same ethos. Tune in tomorrow from 20:00 GMT here . - - - Connie Constance 'The Butterfly Club' - - -