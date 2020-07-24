Live Preview: Celeste + Arlo Parks Both Announce Additional 2021 Tour Dates

Music lovers grab your phones, with the interval on live music hopefully drawing to a close in coming months it's high time to start looking and booking ahead.

This week O2's Priority Tickets offering includes tickets for both Arlo Parks & Celeste's 2021 tour dates 48 hours ahead of their general sale.

A double header of musical excellence and both CLASH Issue 118 cover stars! Here is the scoop on their respective tour plans.

CELESTE: MARCH/APRIL 2021 TOUR DATES

The ascending Brit Award-winning soul star, who released her debut album ‘Not Your Muse’ last week to high acclaim, will perform six headline shows in spring 2022, concluding at London’s Roundhouse on April 21

The tour news follows the announcement of Celeste’s first London shows since December 2019. The five dates, which will take place at Union Chapel in July this year, sold out in less than 4 minutes.

With the release of her phenomenal debut album ‘Not Your Muse’ and eagerly awaited live shows back on the map, this year looks set to belong to Celeste too.

Secure your Priority Tickets here in the pre-sale this Wednesday 3rd Feb at 9.00am.

Tickets will go on general sale on Friday 5th February at 9.00am.

Venues include:

March 31st - Birmingham O2 Institute

April 3rd - Bristol O2 Academy

April 7th - Glasgow Barrowland Ballroom

April 12th - Cambridge Corn Exchange

April 16th - Manchester Albert Hall

April 21st - London Roundhouse

- - -

ARLO PARKS: NOVEMBER 2021 TOUR DATES

Hot on the heels of her critically acclaimed debut album, ‘Collapsed in Sunbeams’, Arlo Parks today announces a U.K. mini-tour in November 2021. Arlo Parks will play Bristol, London and Manchester this autumn.

Speaking about her debut LP, Arlo Parks says “My album is a series of vignettes and intimate portraits surrounding my adolescence and the people that shaped it. It is rooted in storytelling and nostalgia - I want it to feel both universal and hyper-specific”.

A "reflective, intuitive and introspective debut", read our full review here ,

The tour announcement also follows the release of Arlo's recent singles ‘Hurt’, ‘Black Dog’ and ‘Caroline’, all of which were playlisted simultaneously on BBC Radio 1 and BBC 6 Music A-lists and have amassed millions of streams worldwide.

The announcement of Arlo Parks’ November dates follows a sold-out May 2021 U.K. tour. Secure your Priority Tickets here in the pre-sale this Wednesday 3rd Feb at 9.00am.

Tickets for the November shows go on general sale at MetropolisMusic.com at 9.00am on Friday 5th February 2021.

Venues include:

1st November - Bristol SWX

4th November - London O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

9th November - Manchester Academy 2

- - -

