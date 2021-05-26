Live Preview: Burna Boy Announces 'Twice As Tall' O2 Arena Date

Fresh from his Grammy win for Best International Artist, Burna Boy is the third artist to be announced for The O2 Welcome Back Show series.

One of the most prolific artists from the African continent and one of the biggest international artists on the globe.

The Afrofusion star first graced the stage of The O2 arena alongside Stormzy at the BRIT Awards in 2020 and now returns for his first ever headline show on Friday 27th of August 2021.

The fall of 2019 saw Burna Boy selling out Wembley Arena hot on the heels of fourth studio album 'African Giant'.

His afro-fusion sound; a heady mix of afrobeat, reggae, dancehall, hip-hop, EDM and more again permeated the airwaves globally.

Burna Boy's fifth album 'Twice as Tall' was released last summer and stands as a landmark record, a heavier and more introspective rallying cry for Burna Boy's growing fanbase.

Unable to properly tour or perform the record fully since it's release due to the global restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 epidemic, O2's Welcome Back show presents a unique opportunity to watch a master at work releasing and harnessing all that pent up energy.

Burna Boy’s 'Twice As Tall' concert will be the first event in The Welcome Back Show series, which also features Ministry of Sound Classical on the 13th of November and UK comedian Mo Gilligan + Friends with ‘The Black British Takeover’ on the 8th of December.

