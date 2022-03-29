Live Preview: Black Deer Festival Returns With Stellar Line Up For 2022

Black Deer Festival is back, and the June weekend festival boasts a stellar Americana line-up headlined by the likes of Van Morrison, The Waterboys and Wilco as a UK exclusive.

Also scheduled to appear are Jake Bugg, Imelda May, Foy Vance and many more. The award winning festival which has been three years in the making, will be held on June 17th -19th in Eridge Park with tickets available here .

Over the years, Black Deer has made a name for itself as a showcase of independent spirit across multiple stages, even being named the UK’s Best New Festival . You can head down to the wild and spectacular surroundings of the England’s oldest deer park; as the headliners will be joined by Ward Thomas, Drive-By-Truckers, Courtney Marie Andrews, Declan O’Rourke, The War and Treaty, Yasmin Williams and many more.

About the festival Mike Scott of headliners The Waterboys declares: “As lovers of Americana and roots music we're thrilled to be playing Black Deer Festival and looking forward to making some magic in the country with you.”

While Jake Bugg says: "We’re all looking forward to playing Black Deer, it’s a great line up!"

With further big name artists to be revealed, and the announcement of the festival’s Live Fire and The Roadhouse offerings to follow. Also, as a family staycation with a community ethos, Black Deer remain committed to giving 1500 tickets to NHS Key Workers for the event.

Check out some past highlights below.

Black Deer Festival runs between June 17th - 19th 2022.

Secure your tickets HERE now.

- - -

WIN A CHANCE TO PERFORM ON THE CLASH STAGE @ BLACK DEER FESTIVAL

Submit your details below for consideration to perform a live set on the CLASH Stage at Black Deer Festival.

Submissions for this contest close on April 30th 2022 at 5.30pm, our potential winner will be contacted within five (5) working days of contest closing.

Any queries relating to the contest please email us on [email protected]