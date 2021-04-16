Live Preview: AJ Tracey Announces 'Flu Game' UK Arena Tour November 2021

AJ Tracey is a real artist, who understands business too, few musicians master the maintenance of an independent identity and the engagement with the mainstream quite as seamlessly asÂ AJ has.

AJ has today announced a UK Arena 'Flu Game' Tour, taking in 5 cities; Dublin, Birmingham, Cardiff, Manchester and returning for a very special homecoming ring-off at London's O2 Arena this November 2021.

To regularlyÂ hit the charts in strong positions Â takes something extraordinary, and the rapper and songwriter demonstrates that the two do not need to be in conflict.

FeelingÂ drawn to rap from the age of six , his mother, who is a DJ, inspired him to learn about a diverse range of music. And later on, things would take a rapid turn, bringing on a music career that demanded a life of its own.

It was clear that the West London lyricist possessed the skills to be distinct and uncompromising. With versatility at the core, Tracey has shown that his vocals can work in any genre and style, and his second album is full of hits, big hooks and well-defined bars.

The overarching point of reference of this record is basketball.Â A faux press conference Â was streamed on Twitter in March, in which the emcee acted the character of a basketball player, who had signed a new deal with fictional team Revenge Athletic, the breaking news bulletin for imagined channel West 1 News TV showed Tracey take questions from a room of reporters.

And the basketball topic emerges on this record. The title â€˜Flu Gameâ€™ is in itself a reference to basketball star Michael Jordanâ€™s legendary performance in Game five of the 1997 NBA Finals. During the game the physically weakened Jordan overcame effects of a severe bout of stomach flu-like symptoms he suffered the night before, transforming the game, he led the Chicago Bulls team to a victory of 90-88 over the Utah Jazz team.

Using the flu game as a type of metaphor, set in the present day, it projects the idea of delivering a stellar performance when the odds are stacked against you. Is this AJ Traceyâ€™s self-reflection on his own career up until now? Considering what he has achieved in challenging circumstances? It is an intriguing interpretation that seems unforgettable, leaving a strong impression of him as an artist and this remarkable album.

Tickets are going to fly, so make sure you secure your spaces on the 'Flu Game' UK Arena tour!

Priority Tickets for the forthcoming tour are available on pre-sale tomorrow Wednesday 21st April from 10:00am BST via O2Â HERE .

- - -

Flu Game Tour:

13th November, Dublin 3 Arena

18th November, Birmingham Utilita Arena

19th November, Cardiff Motorsport Arena

20th November, Manchester AO Arena

25th November, London O2 Arena

- - -

Related Reads:

Clash Meets AJ Tracey

Clash 'Flu Game' Review 8/10

- - -