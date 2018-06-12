Live Gallery: Young Fathers - Brixton Academy, London

From the very first time we saw Young Fathers perform live - and we're talking almost a decade ago now - Clash has rejoiced in their ability to inspire, provoke, cajole, and simply waste to any room they are placed in.

New album 'Cocoa Sugar' is currently bowling over those all-important End Of Year lists, with Young Fathers surging to bolder heights.

Hitting London's historic Brixton Academy last night (December 11th) the Leith trio took the stage with a point to prove, sharpening their live skills ever further.

Photographer Holly Whitaker was in the pit for a remarkable performance...

