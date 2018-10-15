Live Gallery: Yonaka - Electric Ballroom, London

Yonaka excel in the live arena.

Sure, the four-piece kill it in the studio, crafting finely toned rock songs that explode on impact... but live is where it counts.

Hitting the stage at North London's Electric Ballroom for an epic sold out show, Yonaka refused to pull their punches, a raucous, visceral performance that cut through all boundaries.

Punk-edged energy with some spiky, addictive songwriting, the sheer physical nature of their live show makes them impossible to ignore.

Clash photographer Lauren McDermott got up close...

