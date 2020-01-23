Live Gallery: YBN Cordae - Scala, London

2019 is the year YBN Cordae came of age.

The North Carolina maverick had released a string of mixtapes, including some stellar singles, with her finally confirmed plans for his debut album.

Released to widespread acclaim, 'The Lost Boy' re-tooled some classic hip-hop sounds for a new era, the sound of a brave, confident MC asserting his own identity.

Taking the record out on tour, YBN Cordae touched down in London for a long since sold out night at the Scala.

A historic North London nightspot, the venue shook to its foundations for a storming set from YBN Cordae...

Photography: Saskia Capetti

