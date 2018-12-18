Live Gallery: Wireless Week Hits Brixton Academy

So that was Wireless.

The North London event has grown to reach a fresh level, matching its acclaimed weekend format to a full week's worth of preview shows.

Our review of the main festival is incoming, with Clash able to share some exclusive snaps from Thursday night's - July 4th - show at London's Brixton Academy.

Tim Westwood was host, with acts including Young Thug, Megan Thee Stallion, M Huncho, Russ Splash, and Rich The Kid taking place.

DFR was in the pit for Clash.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.