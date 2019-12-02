Live Gallery: White Fence - Oslo, London

Tim Presley is a key figure in the US underground, a prolific songwriter whose ideas are fuelling an entirely distinct universe.

His group White Fence have built up a singular outlook, with new album 'I Have to Feed Larry's Hawk' landing back in January.

Heading out on the road, the group stopped off at London for a packed out show in Hackney's Oslo venue just as August drew to a close.

Clash photographer Rachel Lipsitz got up close...

