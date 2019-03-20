Live Gallery: Vampire Weekend - Islington Assembly Hall, London

Saturday mornings are for relaxation - a time to catch up on some sleep, doze a little, and plan your day off.

But not for Vampire Weekend. The band's new album 'Father Of The Bride' is incoming, and they're in town for a quickfire trilogy of London shows.

It all ends at North London's Islington Assembly Hall, with a special matinee performance.

Doors open for the sold out show at 9am, but when Clash arrives the queue is already 500 yards down the street.

Photographer Rachel Lipsitz got up close at one of the year's most unusual - and rowdiest - shows yet...

