Live Gallery: Unknown T - Village Underground, London

East London's Unknown T is one of the capital's most electrifying rappers.

Part of a new generation of talent making the city their own, his emphatic drill style dominated 2018 with the 'Homerton B' single.

Set to hit the ground running this summer, Unknown T played a sold out show at Shoreditch venue the Village Underground last night (June 26th).

Special guests included fellow East London types NSG, while Not3s, KO, SL, and WSTRN all made their way onstage.

Photographer Qavi Reyez was in the pit - check out the results up top...

