Live Gallery: Unknown T - O2 Forum Kentish Town, London

Unknown T helped popularise drill as a UK sound, with his debut single 'Homerton B' smashing expectations - and the charts - to pieces.

A bona fide anthem, the East London rapper has followed this by building a mazy catalogue, one that never repeats itself.

Full length mixtapes such as this year's 'Adolescence' illustrate his breadth, peppering straight up drill heaters with moments of left field introspection.

Capable of shifting and evolving within the space of a single release, Unknown T hit the road this month for a string of essential live shows.

Climaxing with a night in North London, Unknown T took to the stage of O2 Forum Kentish Town with a point to prove...

Photographer Oz Ahmed - @takemorephotos - went into the pit.

