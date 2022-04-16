Live Gallery: The Wombats - O2 Arena, London

The Wombats are one of UK music's great survival stories.

Written off more times than the band care to remember, their career is based around defying the odds.

Garnering a fresh generation of fans, the indie evergreens decamped to LA at the end of 2019 to write a new album.

The pandemic intervened, of course, but the eventual release of 2022 LP 'Fix Yourself, Not the World' saw the group notch up another UK number one album.

Hitting the ground running for a sold out UK tour, Clash photographer Yasmin Cowan caught The Wombats in action at London's O2 Arena...

