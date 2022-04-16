Live Gallery: The Wombats - O2 Arena, London

Indie evergreens pull out all the stops...
ClashMusic
Live
16 · 04 · 2022

ClashMusic /
Live
/ / 16 · 04 · 2022
0

The Wombats are one of UK music's great survival stories.

Written off more times than the band care to remember, their career is based around defying the odds.

Garnering a fresh generation of fans, the indie evergreens decamped to LA at the end of 2019 to write a new album.

The pandemic intervened, of course, but the eventual release of 2022 LP 'Fix Yourself, Not the World' saw the group notch up another UK number one album.

Hitting the ground running for a sold out UK tour, Clash photographer Yasmin Cowan caught The Wombats in action at London's O2 Arena...

- - -

The Wombats
live gallery
-

Join us on VERO

Join the Clash mailing list for up to the minute music, fashion and film news.

Follow Clash:

Read this next