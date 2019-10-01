Live Gallery: The National - Leeds Arena

The National have long been a force to be reckoned with.

A stellar live act, the group's catalogue - now eight albums deep - has a punching intensity that few can match.

Returning to the UK for a full headline tour, each show, each set feels like a real statement.

There's a fire in their belly right now, an urge towards communication that feels unscripted, entirely natural.

Hitting Leeds Arena, The National raised the bar once more - photography Danny Payne captured proceedings...

