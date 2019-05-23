Live Gallery: The National - Castlefield Bowl, Manchester

The National's catalogue rarely dips below the exceptional, a fascinating, addictive display of sustained creativity.

The band's discography welcomed a new sibling earlier this year, with new album 'I Am Easy To Find' earning widespread praise.

A lengthy, immersive experience, the record came equipped with a full Mike Mills directed film, presenting another challenge to the group.

Out now, 'I Am Easy To Find' has been followed by some celebratory live shows, with The National pushing themselves further and further.

Hitting Manchester's Castlefield Bowl earlier this month, the American group delivered a vital, imperious performance.

Clash photographer Danny Payne got up close...

