Live Gallery: The 1975 - O2 Arena, London

The 1975. The O2 Arena.

Haven't we been here before?

Well, yes, in a prosaic sense we have. The band played a victorious run at the colossal London venue last year, but 2020 has a different flavour, a different sting.

Whereas the group's previous visit was celebratory this year's run is glued together by expectation, with The 1975 bedding in new material to their live set.

'Notes On A Conditional Form' is incoming, with snippets of new material peppering their performance.

Yet it's more than simply a preview. Completely overhauling their imagery and approach, this O2 Arena show feels like a creative statement in its own right.

Clash photographer Lauren McDermott got up close.

