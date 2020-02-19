Live Gallery: Supergrass - Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

Supergrass delighted fans with news of their reformation last year.

Playing a handful of tiny re-union shows, the band's hunger and vitality was evident, as well as the undimmed creativity of their catalogue.

With a new Best Of out now, Supergrass are playing a huge UK tour, culminating in a night at London's Alexandra Palace.

The good city of Manchester was a perennial Supergrass stronghold, and their return to the Victoria Warehouse was packed out long before the band strode out onstage.

Photographer Danny Payne got up front...

