Live Gallery: Steve Mason - Moth Club, London

Steve Mason helped kick off our year, with his solo album 'About The Light' becoming one of 2019's first truly essential albums.

A wonderful return that utilised the full force of his live band, 'About The Light' was followed by some sterling live shows.

With the year coming to a close it's only natural that Clash re-connects with Steve Mason one last time, heading over to East London for a headline set.

Drawing on his catalogue - solo, King Biscuit Time, and the Beta Band - Steve Mason delivered a festive knock out.

Clash photographer Rachel Lipsitz got up close.

