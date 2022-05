Spiritualized are a force of nature.

How else to explain a project that has survived addiction, grief, illness and - finally - a pandemic?

J. Spaceman's muse remains unparalleled, with gorgeous new album 'Everything Was Beautiful' flying into the Top 10.

A celebratory UK tour winds up in London's Roundhouse, with the historic venue packed to the rafters to greet Jason Pierce and his sonic cosmonauts.

Photographer Rachel Lipsitz got up close for Clash.

- - -