Snoh Aalegra is one of a kind.

An artist to adore, her defiantly modern update on the neo-soul template has sent shivers down millions of spines.

Touching down in the UK for a rare burst of live shows, Snoh Aalegra brought out all the stops during her London date.

Hitting Brixton Academy, fans rushed to South London for a glimpse of the singer - hell, even Janet Jackson was spotted in the crowd.

Photographer Chloe Newman got up close.

