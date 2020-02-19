Live Gallery: Sleater-Kinney - Brixton Academy, London

Sleater-Kinney have been through a tough 12 months.

Long-time drummer Janet Weiss departed, citing the group's new direction - specifically the St. Vincent produced LP 'The Center Won't Hold' - as a factor.

Opting to continue, Carrie Brownstein and Corin Tucker hit the road, playing some incredible live shows.

Returning to the UK, Sleater-Kinney announced a show at London's historic Brixton Academy, one that promptly sold out within hours.

Hitting the stage, the sheer electricity that runs between Brownstein and Tucker lights up the venue, the unrelenting gravitas evident from the first note to last.

Photographer Eleonora Collini was in the pit...

