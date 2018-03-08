Live Gallery: Shy One & Victoria Sin ‘The Sky As An Image, An Image As A Net’, Serpentine Galleries Pavilion

North West London producer and DJ, Shy One, has made her name from pushing the envelope, and there’s no stronger example of this boundary-breaking mentality than her latest work ‘The Sky as an Image, an Image as a Net’ at Serpentine’s Pavilion.

The collaboration with artist Victoria Sin sees the pair articulating themes of embodiment, longing and transformation through a performance that incorporates poetry, drag and science fiction, along with an original soundtrack produced by Shy.

Without needing to concern herself with DJs and dancers, ‘The Sky as an Image, an Image as a Net’ provided a creative challenge for Shy, who was able to approach music-making with a fresh perspective.

Following her appearance at Clash’s party with Astral Black at the Ace Hotel, Shy revealed more about the process of working on the ambitious collaborative piece…

How did you get started on creating the music that soundtracks ‘The Sky as an Image, an Image as a Net’?

The tracks start with a narrative voiceover from Victoria that I begin building from. It's important that listeners are carried through the narrative but once that's in place I chop some things up to play with rhythmically, feed some vocals through a dynamic effects processor, layer them and repeat sections of the voiceover to create more of a song arrangement.

How did you approach it differently from your usual creative process?

As I wasn't having to consider DJ's and dancers I felt I had much more creative freedom; we were creating our own environment for listeners to experience the soundtrack. This is a project that sits between Art and Music worlds, which meant that the possibilities for what the whole album and individual tracks sounded like and felt like - were limitless.

What was the biggest challenge?

My biggest challenge, as always, was me. I worried during the production of the soundtrack about how my sound and style would compliment Victoria's narratives and be received in such a different environment than I'm used to my work being played. Victoria and I had worked together before but we had decided that with this project the narratives should turn into complete musical tracks, which gave me a complete creative license. In the end, the fact that our work being put together was so unexpected ended up being the strength of the project. What did you enjoy the most?

It was amazing to work on a project that had not only a listeners experience but also a complete experience in mind that included lighting and staging that was all part of an immersive performance work.

Find our more about the project over on Serpentine Galleries and check out their latest programming here,

