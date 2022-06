Right from the get-go Run The Jewels have been a phenomenal live force.

Killer Mike and El-P's reputations preceded them, and when these two artists combined fireworks were sure to follow.

2020's 'RTJ4' was a potent return, but the pandemic limited the options to witness Run The Jewels in the flesh.

Returning to Europe, Run The Jewels touched down at a sold out Brixton Academy for a night to remember.

Photographer Rachel Lipsitz got up close.

- - -