Live Gallery: Reuben James Livestream From Metropolis Studios

We are all missing live music desperately, the void created by our monthly CLASH Live shows at Metropolis packing Studio A to the rafters with music lovers has been sorely felt.

Ellesse and Metropolis Studios have been filling that gap, providing two very special shows in recent weeks.

Photographer Lou Rolley was on-hand to capture the momentthe inimitable and incredibly talented Reuben James dropped into the building for an incredible livestreamed session.

Watch the full session back on Facebook now here .

One of the most infectiously warm and welcoming cats it town, Reuben oozes music in it's purest form from every pore. Reuben James carries colossal respect in the industry.

A virtuoso who sparkles in every session and is as comfortable playing a background role supporting his peers as he is when rightfully taking the limelight.

Time spent in Reub's company flies and on stage even to the amateur ear his songs carry transcendant qualities.

A true master of his craft and lifelong student of music, Reuben is the type of player who's conversation with music - both when in studio recording and particularly when on-stage live is a privilege to behold.

As he plucks and nurtures chord progressions out of the ether, we promise you will feel every note somewhere deep down and warm inside.

Having worked with Sam Smith on some of his biggest hits, his own, emphatically creative, material has achieved critical acclaim.

New EP 'Slow Down' reflects this always "switched on" culture we exist in, allowing "an escape into a sonic world..."

Reuben explains: “It’s a collection of jazz inspired R&B, love songs and other sounds to relax the mind”.

Stripped from the EP, new single 'My Line' features a stellar cast of guests.

Col3trane, Jay Prince, Vula and Soweto Kinch all appear, stretching 'My Line' from R&B drenched neo-soul to jazz and back again.

Photography: Lou Rolley

Reuben James Livestream From Metropolis Studios

