Live Gallery: Pitchfork Paris 2019

Pitchfork Paris has grown in size, adding an extra stage and increasing its capacity once more.

It's a sign, perhaps, that the team know exactly what they're doing. After all, who can resist a stroll through Paris in the Autumn sun?

This year's festival saw a healthy British contingent on the line up, ranging from explosive Mercury nominee slowthai through to indie pop doyens Belle & Sebastian.

With The 1975 played a set to awe-struck fans, and Primal Scream strolling through their rave-rock catalogue, Pitchfork Paris became an ad hoc platform for the raw diversity of UK music.

Photographer Callum O'Keefe is your guide...

