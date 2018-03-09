Live Gallery: Paigey Cakey + Age Of L.U.N.A, Clash Live @ Metropolis Studios

What a session!

We paired up with Metropolis Studios to host our monthly special gig showcasing and recording Paigey Cakey and Age Of L.U.N.A

Since 2011, charismatic 24-year-old East Londoner Paigey Cakey has been juggling work in both music and acting; she’s released five mixtapes, starred alongside John Boyega in 2011 cult movie Attack The Block, and appeared with a reoccurring role on BBC drama Waterloo Road. Right now though, she’s firmly focused on her music career, having released ‘Red Velvet’ at the end of last year, which blends her love of rap, trap and even a sultry song.

With an army-like following on Instagram, Paigey’s strong and loyal fans have been an undeniable force in her rising trajectory. “I find it great that young girls look up to me and are confident to approach me in the street,” she says, smiling. “Same with parents. I get a lot of parents coming up to me to tell me I’m a role model to their kids.”

Rattling off Clash favourites from her now expansive repertoire, it was a rare chance to see the recording process and stage shpw unfold up close and personal.

Joined by Age Of L.U.N.A, refreshing, cool, unconventional; it’s difficult to find just one word that encapsulates The Age of L.U.N.A’s charismatic blend of hip-hop with melodic vocals and similarly soulful beats. Then again, it’s clear that this quartet don’t want to be summed up in one word and their live set demonstrates that breadth. Their energy on stage is second to none and they had the room captivated.

Austrian microphone manufacturer LEWITT supply high-quality recording and performance microphones for the Clash Live @ Metropolis series. All tracks recorded at the shows utilise LEWITT equipment which are in turn mixed by Metropolis Studios for everybodies listening pleasure. Also shout out the good folks at Turbosound, Midas Consoles, LabGruppen and all the Metropolis Studios crew who put heart and soul into hosting the best monthly recorded live session in town!

Sensational scenes we cannot wait to hear the mastered recordings - in the meantime here are some behind the scenes snaps...

Photography: Ellen Offredy

