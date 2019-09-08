Live Gallery: Marika Hackman - Islington Assembly Hall, London

Marika Hackman has nothing to lose.

New album 'Any Human Friend' is the work of an artist liberated, the sound of a voice working without restriction.

It's a potent brew, with Marika Hackman laying it all out on the table, tackling sexuality, identity, and so much more across its vivid span.

In fact, these topics come to the fore on her new video 'hand solo' - a discussion of female self-pleasure, it asks why society still sidelines this as a concept, treating it almost as a taboo subject.

Informative and thought-provoking, 'hand solo' is typically frank, unafraid to ask difficult questions.

Her live performances, too, are continuing to excel, constantly seeking out fresh challenges and exploring new spaces.

Playing a packed out show at London's Islington Assembly Hall, Clash simply had to get down to the front...

Photo Credit: Eleonora C. Collini

