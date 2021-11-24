Live Gallery: Mahalia - O2 Academy Brixton

Mahalia's ascent to the pinnacle of British music has been a joy to watch.

A young artist with a soulful touch, she's able to bend classic tropes in order to craft something highly personal.

2019's 'Love and Compromise' saw Mahalia reach a new level, before the pandemic intervened.

Cut off from her audience for 12 months, a recent flurry of UK dates saw the singer re-connect with her fans in an emotional way.

It all culminated in a headline show at O2 Academy Brixton over the weekend, a glitzy, powerhouse performance from a true star.

Photographer Ashley Verse got up close.

- - -