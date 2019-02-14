Live Gallery: Liz Phair - Islington Assembly Hall, London

Liz Phair has truly carved out her own lane.

The American songwriter began by self-releasing cassettes, before her stunning 1993 debut album (proper) 'Exile In Guyville' put her on the map.

A sophisticated yet still emotionally raw artist, her work - confident yet fragile, poetic without being verbose - has perfected a style all of its own.

Liz Phair last released a studio album in 2010, but she's said to be working on a double album, while her incoming memoir Horror Stories will be released later this year via Random House.

New box set 'Girly-Sound To Guyville' is out now on Matador, a celebration of her work, and her undaunted influence amongst a new generation of artists.

Clash photographer Rachel Lipsitz got up close at her recent London show at Islington Assembly Hall.

