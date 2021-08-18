Live Gallery: Liam Gallagher - O2 Arena, London

He's back.

Liam Gallagher has always lived for the concert experience - in his case, the bigger the better.

Returning to the stage at one of London's biggest venues, he strode out at the O2 Arena last night (August 17th) with a palpable sense of purpose.

A special free show for frontline workers, he dug into the depths of the Oasis archive while also peppering the set with solo favourites from the two studio albums that bear his name.

Opening with 'Hello' and surging into 'Morning Glory', surprises included 'Go Let It Out' and a thumping take on 'Stand By Me' - an emotional 'Wonderwall' served as the curtain closer.

Photographer Ben McQuaide got up close - find the full set list below. Liam Gallagher O2 Arena set list:

1. Hello (Oasis song)

2. Morning Glory (Oasis song)

3. Columbia (Oasis song)

4. Wall of Glass

5. Halo

6. Shockwave

7. Paper Crown

8. Why Me? Why Not.

9. Stand by Me (Oasis song)

10. Fade Away (Oasis song)

11. Greedy Soul

12. The River

13. Once

Encore:

14. Go Let It Out (Oasis song)

15. Acquiesce (Oasis song)

16. Supersonic (Oasis song)

17. Cigarettes & Alcohol (Oasis song)

18. Roll With It (Oasis song)

19. Live Forever (Oasis song)

Encore 2:

20. Wonderwall (Oasis song)

