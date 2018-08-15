Live Gallery: Liam Gallagher - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

All hail the conquering hero.

Liam Gallagher has transformed himself in little more than 12 months, launching his solo career with style, bravado, and a neat line in surreal online wit.

Recently playing an enormous headline show at London's Finsbury Park, the singer brings down the curtain on his latest huge run of solo shows with a visit to his home city.

Emirates Old Trafford housed thousands upon thousands of fans at the weekend - including a certain Richard Ashcroft - for a packed out celebration of his victorious return. Clash photographer Paul Langley leaped into the pit to record another chapter in Liam Gallagher's solo success.

