Live Gallery: Kim Petras - Shepherds Bush Empire, London

Kim Petras is a force to be reckoned with.

Greeted with the ecstatic shrieks of fans in West London, her set at Sheperds Bush Empire underlines her star status.

With the catalogue to back her charisma - 2019's 'Turn Off The Light' felt like a real moment - this could be the time Kim Petras ascends to her pop throne.

But then, such an elevation would only be just. With stellar bops like 'Sweet Spot' and 'Icy' in her bag the crowd swoon at her every word, while 'All I Do I Cry' is an imposing vocal performance.

A phenomenal return to London, Kim Petras leaves no one in the venue doubting her creative prowess, and her determination to succeed.

Photography: Lauren McDermott

