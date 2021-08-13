Live Gallery: Kano - O2 Shepherds Bush Empire, London

Kano is one of the best to ever do it.

No ifs, not buts, no maybes - the East London artist has all the bases covered, a polymath whose abilities as a rapper, producer, and actor have few peers.

After an enforced break caused by the global pandemic - yeah, that thing - Kano hit the stage at O2 Shepherds Bush Empire in London earlier this week eager to go.

Like a coiled spring he leaped out of the wings, and delivered an emphatic set that illuminated his catalogue while pointing towards future paths.

Photographer Ben McQuaide got up close for a night that won't be forgotten in a hurry.

- - -